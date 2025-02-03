Ask your family why they did not participate in Telangana caste survey: Ponnam to Kavitha

Hyderabad: Disclosing only Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha participated in the Telangana caste survey in party chief K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) family, state BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar advised her to question her family regarding their abstention.

Speaking with media in Hyderabad on Monday, February 3, Ponnam said that if KCR wanted justice for the Backward Class, he should be present in the Assembly on February 4 when the caste survey report will be tabled. He clarified no special invitation will be sent to KCR to attend the Assembly.

Pointing out that leaders of major political parties did not participate in the Telangana caste census, Ponnam said those who missed the survey can still give their details to their respective mandal officials. Moreover, Opposition parties can express apprehensions on the survey during the assembly session.

Calling Telangana’s caste survey a historic programme that was taken up as a movement, the minister asked Congress cadres and Backward Class associations to celebrate in all district headquarters on Tuesday.

Pointing out that some people tried their best to oppose the caste survey in Telangana by launching attacks on government officials, Ponnam said the Congress government was not one “which would keep the survey reports inside an almirah to further its hidden agenda.”