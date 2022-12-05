Assam: 14 college students rusticated from hostel for ragging

Silchar: Another case of ragging surfaced at a dental college in Assam’s Silchar town where at least 14 students have been rusticated from the hostel by the authority, officials said on Monday.

A few students in 1st year at the dental college lodged a complaint a few days ago against some seniors. They alleged that senior students were causing mental and physical harassment. As a result, their academic performance at the college has been hampered as they could not concentrate on their studies.

The principal of the dental college, Manjula Das said that the issue was brought to the notice of the anti-ragging committee of the institution.

The committee along with officers from district administration separately inquired into this matter and found the accused students guilty.

Following that, the college authority has taken disciplinary action and the accused students were debarred from staying at the hostel.

However, they were allowed to continue their course.