Assam: CBI conducts raids in child porn content crackdown

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday carried out raids in Assam’s Guwahati and Dhemaji in search of a few people who are allegedly involved in uploading child pornographic content, a police officer said.

As per the police, a number of child porn movies were uploaded using IP addresses located in those areas. Inputs were received by the CBI that miscreants used mobile phones and other electronic gadgets in Guwahati and Dhemaji to upload child pornographic content.

The CBI has also launched raids in few locations of Agartala and Itanagar.

Also Read Crackdown on PFI: NIA says outfit trained youth to carry out terror acts

However, it could not be known if any arrests were made.

Notably, the CBI has launched operation “Megh Chakra” across the country to mitigate crimes against children.

The premier investigation agency has raided 59 locations in the country in 21 states including Assam.