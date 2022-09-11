Assam CM slams TRS over security breach in Hyderabad rally

Union Home Ministry has sought clarification from TRS government on the incident

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 11th September 2022 7:37 am IST
Nanda Kishore Vyas, a TRS leader from Goshamahal confronting with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in city on Friday

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that there was a security breach during his rally in Hyderabad on Friday.

Tension prevailed during Ganesh immersion procession at MJ Market in Hyderabad on Friday when a TRS leader confronted Sarma on the dais and tried to dislodge the mike.

“A man with a personal security guard came close to me on stage and asked why I was criticising the Telangana Chief Minister. I told the person that I have not started my speech yet, how could you anticipate what I would say,” Sarma told mediapersons here on Saturday.

MS Education Academy

Taking a jibe at the TRS government, Sarma said, “We believe in Atithi Deva Bhava. There may be differences in political ideology, but in Indian culture, we never demean our guests.”

According to Sarma, the whole incident lasted for about 30 seconds before other people present there whisked the man away.

Sarma said the entire incident showed that there were loopholes in the security arrangement.

“Had someone from the general public came to the stage, it would have been a different issue. But when a ruling party worker is involved in such an incident, it looks really odd,” he added.

When asked about his immediate reaction after the incident, Sarma said, “I never fear any such situation.”

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has sought clarification from the TRS government on this incident.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button