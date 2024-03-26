Assam Congress chief to join BJP next year: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that state Congress President Bhupen Borah will join the BJP next year.

He also claimed that many Opposition leaders will join the BJP if he dials them once.

“The Congress party in Assam does things after taking my advice. Barring one or two leaders who belong to blue blood families, the rest of the leaders will eventually align themselves with the development politics,” Chief Minister Sarma told reporters here on Monday late night.

“Bhupen Borah will join either in January or February of 2025. I have also selected two seats for him to fight the assembly polls,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that Bharat Chandra Narah, a six-time MLA and former minister who resigned from the Congress on Monday after his wife Ranee Narah was denied a ticket, is not in touch with the BJP.

“The resignation of Bharat Narah is still an internal matter of Congress as he had not approached the BJP before quitting the party. He was not in touch with either me or my other colleagues, ” he added.