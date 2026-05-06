Assam Congress to review poll performance on May 9

Guwahati: The Opposition Congress in Assam has convened a meeting of its district units on May 9 to review its poor performance in the recent assembly elections, according to a party circular.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary (organisation) Ramanna Baruah issued the circular, asking all leaders concerned to be present in Guwahati.

“As per the direction of Assam PCC president Gaurav Gogoi, all District Congress Committee presidents/in-charge presidents and senior vice presidents are informed that a review meeting has been convened to deliberate upon the outcome of the Assam Assembly Election 2026,” he said.

The meeting will assess the party’s organisational and electoral performance, Baruah added.

The Congress contested 99 seats in the 126-member assembly but managed to win only 19. The BJP-led NDA secured 102 seats.

Gogoi had on Tuesday said that all Congress candidates have been called for a feedback discussion on the election results.