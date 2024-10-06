Assam: Govt driver held for killing wife’s lover

Police Commissioner Diganta Barah said the incident took place on Thursday night

Guwahati: A government driver allegedly killed a vegetable seller in Guwahati for having an illicit affair with his wife, police said on Sunday, October 6.

Police Commissioner Diganta Barah said the incident took place on Thursday night and the accused tried to portray it as a case of road accident.

“During the investigation, it was found that the incident, although initially appeared to be a road traffic accident, was a pre-planned murder,” he said.

Barah said a police team arrested the accused involved in the murder and also recovered the government vehicle used for killing the victim.

He said that the accused, who works as a driver for a government office, allegedly killed the fruit and vegetable seller for developing an illicit relationship with his wife.

The deceased has been identified as Taibuddin Ahmed (35), Barah said.

