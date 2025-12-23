Assam: Internet services suspended in 2 violence-hit Karbi Anglong dist

At least eight people were injured, as the two groups of protesters clashed, and the police resorted to lathicharge and fired tear-gas shells to disperse them.

Press Trust of India | Published: 23rd December 2025 9:17 pm IST
Guwahati: The Assam government on Tuesday temporarily suspended internet services in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, following fresh violence during clashes between two groups over the issues of eviction, officials said.

In an official order, the Home and Political Department said in the interest of maintaining greater public peace and tranquility, and to prevent any deterioration of the present situation, internet services have been temporarily suspended.

It will remain in force until further orders.

