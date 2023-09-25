Assam man arrested for killing 6-yr-old daughter

A senior police officer said the horrifying incident occurred in Lathigram village and the accused has been identified as Najir Uddin Laskar.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 25th September 2023 12:49 pm IST
Saudi Arabia, MWL, GCC condemn desecration of Quran in Netherland
Photo: IANS

Guwahati: A man in Assam’s Cachar district has been arrested on charges of killing his six-year-old daughter, police said on Monday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

A senior police officer said the horrifying incident occurred in Lathigram village and the accused has been identified as Najir Uddin Laskar.

According to a complaint filed by the man’s wife Farida Begam, she was a victim of domestic violence ever since her marriage to Laskar whom she described as a serial abuser.

MS Education Academy

“On Thursday evening (September 21), he beat me mercilessly as I had to go to my mother’s house. The next day, I heard that he had sold my six-year-old daughter Ayesha. I went to his place and asked the whereabouts of my daughter but he did not say anything,” Farida told reporters.

A missing case was registered at the police station by Farida accusing her husband’s role in the matter.

Police subsequently arrested Laskar on September 23.

Also Read
Bihar: Dalit woman stripped, beaten, and urinated upon in Patna

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, locals found the body of a child in the Udharbond area near a drain.

They informed the police and the body was identified as that of Ayesha’s.

The body was sent for post-mortem to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Farida Begom has demanded capital punishment for the accused.

The police produced Laskat in the court and took him on a three-day remand.

“We have been interrogating him. Further investigation is underway,” an officer said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 25th September 2023 12:49 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button