Bihar: Dalit woman stripped, beaten, and urinated upon in Patna

The accused were identified as Pramod Singh and his son Anshu Singh. Both are absconding after the incident.

The incident occurred at Moshimpur village under Khusrupur police station.

Patna: A Mahadalit woman was kidnapped, stripped, brutally assaulted and urinated upon in a village on Patna’s outskirts on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim, she had borrowed Rs 1,500 on interest from Pramod Singh a few months ago and returned the money with interest. However, he was demanding more interest from her which she denied.

As Pramod Singh was harassing her and threatening to parade her naked in public, she lodged a complaint with the Khusrupur police station. Following her complaint, police have asked Pramod Singh to join the probe in the police station. He went to the police station on Saturday for questioning.

However, after returning home, he went to the house of the victim in the night and kidnapped her with the help of his supporters. She was taken to the house of Pramod Singh and brutally assaulted in a naked state.

Moreover, Pramod Singh allegedly asked his son Anshu Singh to urinate in her mouth.

The victim somehow fled from his house and her family members informed local police about the incident.

Khusrupur police rescued her and admitted her to the primary health centre. “We have registered an FIR against the accused and raids are on to nab them. The victim is admitted in the hospital and undergoing treatment,” Khusrupur police station SHO Siaram Yadav said.

