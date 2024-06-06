Assam ministry reshuffle to take place by Aug 15: Himanta

Chief minister said all the present ministers may not be replaced, but their departments are likely to be reshuffled.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th June 2024 7:23 pm IST
No point in voting for Congress candidates, they will join BJP: Himanta
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Photo: PTI.

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said he will reshuffle his ministry by including at least three new faces by August 15 in order to create a new team for the 2026 assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said that he has not spoken about it with his central leadership and will consider the process of ministry reshuffle a month after the flood situation in the state is over.

“We will change our ministry and a new look will be given to it. We need to prepare the team for 2026 elections that will work with new energy,” he added.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
‘New India’ doesn’t need madarssas, it needs modern colleges: Himanta

He, however, said that no decision has been taken yet as he has not spoken to the central leadership, which is undergoing a change at present.

“There is also a flood situation going on. So, we will start after one month. We will have a new ministry by August 15,” Sarma said.

To a question, he said at least three new faces will be inducted into the cabinet.

“We already have two positions lying vacant (in the ministry). Our minister Parimal Suklabaidya has won the Lok Sabha polls, so that post will also be vacant,” Sarma said.

Assam Excise, Transport and Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya won from Silchar by a margin of 2,64,311 votes.

The chief minister said all the present ministers may not be replaced, but their departments are likely to be reshuffled.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th June 2024 7:23 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button