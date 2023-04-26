Pravin Togadia blames Muslims for India’s population record

Togadia claimed that the population growth of Hindus in the country is currently negative, adding that the percentage of Hindus in the overall population of India has actually decreased.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 26th April 2023 10:23 pm IST
Ram Temple there but no Ramrajya, says Togadia
Pravin Togadia

Guwahati: Pravin Togadia, the President of Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), a right-wing outfit, on Wednesday held a minority community responsible for India overtaking China as the world’s most populous nation.

Togadia, who is also the former International Working President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), asserted that this population surge will mostly affect Assam in the coming years, and therefore the state should identify the Bangladeshi infiltrators through DNA profiling.

Speaking to media persons here, Togadia blamed the minority community for the surge in India’s population.

MS Education Academy

Togadia claimed that the population growth of Hindus in the country is currently negative, adding that the percentage of Hindus in the overall population of India has actually decreased.

Also Read
Amritpal quizzed by IB officers in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail

“Therefore, Hindus have not contributed to the nation’s tremendous demographic rise,” he claimed.

The controversial leader also said that the enormous increase in the minority population will affect Assam badly in the next 15-20 years, as he called for the introduction of a strict population control act.

“Ever since its inception, our organisation has been demanding a population control act. I also urge the Assam government to identify the Bangladesh-origin infiltrators on the basis of the 1951 voters’ list and through DNA profiling,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 26th April 2023 10:23 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button