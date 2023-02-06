Assembly Election: Amit Shah to address rallies in Tripura today

Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two election rallies in Tripura on Monday.

Shah will address two election rallies at Khowai in the Khowai district and Santirbazar in the South Tripura district. The Union Minister will also join a road show in Agartala city today.

Before Shah’s arrival in the state, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday inspected preparation for Amit Shah’s February 6 rally in the state ahead of the state assembly election.

The Chief Minister visited both the rally spots at Santirbazar in South Tripura and Khowai in the Khowai district in order to ensure that everything was conducted flawlessly.

BJP posted a stunning victory in Tripura in the 2018 Assembly elections, a Left bastion. After its poll victory, BJP appointed Biplab Deb as Tripura’s Chief Minister and in May 2022 appointed Manik Saha for the role.

This is the second visit by the Union Home Minister to the state this year.

Earlier on January 5, he attended two Rath Yatras – one from North Tripura’s Dharmanagar and another from South Tripura’s Sabroom.

Recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda was on his visit to the state where he also addressed the public rally in Amarpur in the Gomati district.

The party is preparing itself to register another win in Tripura and has struck an alliance with its former ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) which has fielded its candidates at five assembly seats.

For the elections at 60 Assembly seats in the northeastern state, which are slated to be held on February 17, the BJP has fielded 55 candidates.

Former CM Manik Sarkar, hailing from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), would also contest the upcoming Assembly polls to the state.

According to party officials, several other BJP leaders will also campaign in the northeastern state. For the first time, 11 women candidates have been given tickets in the state assembly election.