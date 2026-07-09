Assistant Engineer in ACB net for demanding Rs 10K bribe

Hyderabad: A government officer working in the Panchayat Raj Department was caught red-handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

Paidi Sathish works as an Assistant Engineer in Choppadandi Mandal in Karimnagar.

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The complainant had approached the officer to record and enter the measurements of CC (cement concrete) road under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGS) scheme and forward the same to the Deputy Executive Engineer.

Satish was produced before the ACB court in Karimnagar. Further investigations are underway.