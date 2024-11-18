Assistant engineer in Gadwal held for taking bribe

Hyderabad: An assistant engineer in the panchayat raj department at Itikyal Mandal, Gadwal, Pandu Ranga Rao was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000.

The accused allegedly asked the complainant for the bribe in exchange for processing the measurement book and forwarding the bill for minority community hall work.

The bribe amount was recovered from the accused and chemical tests on his fingers and pocket confirmed the presence of the money.

The accused was produced before the Special ACB Court in Nampally and remanded to judicial custody.

Citizens can report any instances of bribery in Telangana at the toll-free hotline 1064.

On November 14, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the sub-inspector and the police writer of Lingampet police station in Kamareddy district.

The arrested police officers are Lingampet sub-inspector Pabba Arun and constable cum police writer Thota Rama Swamy. They were found taking a bribe amount of Rs 10,000 by the officials, with the chemical test for bribe money turning positive.

In a similar incident of corruption by Telangana police officers, On November 8, the SI of Varni police station in Nizamabad district was arrested by the Telangana ACB officers.

Sub-inspector Krishna Kumar was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in exchange for granting station bail to an individual arrested for physical assault.

According to officials from the ACB, the complainant, Nagaraju, a farmer, was arrested by the Varni police on November 4 for his involvement in a physical fight, to grant bail for which the officer demanded a bribe and was later nabbed.