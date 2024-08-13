Assistant engineer nabbed by ACB for accepting bribe in Telangana

Hyderabad: In its consistance fight against corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Hyderabad unit on Monday arrested an assistant engineer red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000, officials said.

The accused is an assistant engineer and special officer of Gudikunta Thanda Gram Panchayat, Palakurthy Section, Irrigation Sub-Division in Jangaon district, they said.

According to ACB officials, the accused assistant engineer, identified as Guguloth Gopal allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe from a complainant, Banoth Yakub, a farmer in exchange for an official favour.

Gopal was caught red-handed near the SBI branch in Nakkalagutta in the early hours of Monday, added ACB.

The bribe amount was recovered from the dashboard of Guguloth Gopal’s car and the surface of the dashboard, yielded a positive result in the chemical test.

The accused officer is being arrested and produced before the Hon’ble III Addl. Sessions Judge for SPE & ACB Cases, Warangal, further added the Anti-Corruption Bureau in an official statement.

According to ACB, the case is under investigation and further details are awaited.