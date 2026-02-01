Assumption of nominal GDP at 10 pc for FY27 realistic: FM

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) will release new statistical series with updated base years on February 27.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st February 2026 7:09 pm IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference after the presentation of the 'Union Budget 2026-27', in New Delhi (Source PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference after the presentation of the 'Union Budget 2026-27', in New Delhi (Source: PTI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, February 1, said that the estimate for nominal gross domestic product (GDP) at 10 per cent for the financial year beginning April 1, 2026, is realistic.

As per the Budget document, India’s GDP growth in absolute terms is estimated at Rs 393 lakh crore.

“Inflation is down in India, and it is remaining there for some time. Inflation is just not the only one, which is a deflator. However, largely you depend on that. Therefore, the assumption of the nominal GDP is realistic,” she said, replying to a query in post-Budget interaction.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Besides, a 10 per cent nominal GDP growth figure has been arrived at on the basis of the existing GDP base year and the methodology.

The government is set to revise the base year for many important macroeconomic indicators, including GDP and retail inflation measured through the Consumer Price Index (CPI), later this month.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) will release new statistical series with updated base years on February 27.

MS Admissions 2026-27

National Accounts data will follow 2022–23 as the base year and will be released on February 12, and the CPI revision will take place at the end of February.

Once these new series are introduced, historical data will be recalculated, altering growth rates, inflation trends and nominal values that form the backbone of fiscal projections.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st February 2026 7:09 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button