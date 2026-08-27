Hyderabad: Controversial astrologer Venu Swamy is no stranger to controversies. Known for making bold predictions about celebrities, especially stars from the Telugu film industry, he has once again grabbed attention with some shocking claims about two Tollywood stars.

In a resurfaced video from an interview, Venu Swamy claimed that a young Telugu actor and a popular actress could face a serious threat to their lives between 2027 and 2028. His comments have now gone viral on social media, leaving fans curious about the identities of the two celebrities.

According to the astrologer, both stars are currently below the age of 45 or 46. He claimed that they could first face serious health issues, which may later become life-threatening. While speaking about the young actor, Venu Swamy went on to make a particularly controversial claim, saying the death could either be due to health complications or, under difficult circumstances, suicide.

However, Venu Swamy did not reveal their names, saying that doing so could create unnecessary controversy in the film industry. He reportedly hinted that the two celebrities belong to Aries and Scorpio zodiac signs, prompting netizens to speculate about who he could be referring to. Watch the video below.

2027 year lo oka Tollywood Star Hero and Heroine Chanipotharu



@/venuswamy pic.twitter.com/9fTJMdQ5ou — Sai Reddy (@tweetcherry17) August 26, 2026

The comments have sparked mixed reactions online. While some social media users are worried about the prediction, others have dismissed it as another publicity stunt by the controversial astrologer. Venu Swamy has frequently made predictions about the personal lives, careers and future of celebrities.

Venu Swamy’s predictions about celebrities

This is not the first time Venu Swamy has made headlines for his predictions about celebrity relationships. Recently, he reportedly made a prediction about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, claiming that the couple could face marital issues after June 2027.

He had also spoken about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, claiming that the couple could face challenges in their marriage after welcoming their second child.

While Venu Swamy’s statements regularly attract attention online, his predictions remain claims and speculation and should not be treated as factual forecasts.