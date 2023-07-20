Astronaut Al Neyadi shares photo of UAE lit up at dawn from space

Al Neyadi who is currently on a six-month space mission to the ISS took to Twitter and showed a glimpse of a stunning view of a brightly-lit UAE at the break of dawn on the horizon at the Earth’s curvature.

Photo of Sayima Ahmad Sayima Ahmad|   Updated: 20th July 2023 4:35 pm IST
Al Neyadi shared a video and wished Muslims across the globe for Islamic New Year (Hijri) from the International Space Station (Photo: Twitter)

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shared a video and wished Muslims across the globe for Islamic New Year (Hijri) from the International Space Station (ISS).

As the new Islamic year began, Al Neyadi who is currently on a six-month space mission to the ISS, took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the stunning view of a brightly-lit UAE at the break of dawn on the horizon at the Earth’s curvature.

“As the Hijri New Year begins, I’m reminded that every moment is the dawn of a new beginning, an opportunity for growth and exploration. Wishing all of you a year filled with blessings, happiness and discovery,” Al Neyadi tweeted.

Sultan Al Neyadi made history on March 2 by becoming the first Arab to join a long-term space mission that will last six months, as part of SpaceX’s programme.

The mission is a historic landmark for the UAE.

Since his arrival at the ISS, the Emirati astronaut has been posting stunning views of Earth from space, besides sharing some of his challenges and achievements.

