Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shares stunning photo of UAE from ISS

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi on Tuesday shared a photo of his country from the International Space Station (ISS).

On Tuesday, Al Neyadi shared a photo of UAE from ISS on Twitter.

The stunning image, which was taken about 420 kilometers from Earth, shows views of the UAE and neighboring Saudi Arabia.

Taking to Twitter, Sultan Al Neyadi wrote, “No matter where I am in the world, my path always leads me home.”

“And even from space, the [sight] of our beautiful country takes my breath away every time,” he added

على الأرض، أينما ذهبت تقودني خطاي إلى وطني الحبيب.. وفي الفضاء، كيفما نظرت تبقى الإمارات وجهتي ومحطّ أنظاري.. 🇦🇪



The UAE’s mission is a source of optimism and motivation not only for the country, but for the entire region as it aims to expand the economy and stimulate progress in space exploration.

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi made history on March 2 by becoming the first Arab to join a long-term space mission that will last six months as part of SpaceX’s crew.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavor, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, carried the Emirati astronaut along with two NASA astronauts, Mission Commander Stephen Bowen, Pilot Warren Hoburg, and Roscosmos Cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.