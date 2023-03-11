Video: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi uses treadmill in space

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is currently on a six-month space mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

On Friday, Al Neyadi shared a photo of him on a treadmill on social media platforms.

“On Earth, exercising is important. In space, it’s vital. Aboard the International Space Station, we exercise for 2.5 hours every day to avoid muscle atrophy and bone loss triggered by microgravity,” Sultan Al Neyadi tweeted.

على الأرض الرياضة مهمة.. أما في الفضاء فلا غنى عنها.. نمارس الرياضة على متن محطة الفضاء الدولية لنحو ساعتين ونصف يوميًّا لتفادي ضمور العضلات وضعف العظام في بيئة الجاذبية الصغرى. pic.twitter.com/kIhsK12e53 — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) March 10, 2023

As per media reports, there are two treadmills aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The Russian treadmill (BD-2) – located on the Russian part of the space station – allows crew members to walk and run at speeds from 2.4 to 20 kilometers per hour.

On March 8 he shared a selfie on Twitter, saying “From space, I salute earth.”

His post further read, “I salute our homeland and its leaders. I salute all those who carried Zayed’s ambition in their hearts and aim high to the sky. The dream has come true and now we dream bigger.”

سلام إلى الأرض من الفضاء.. 🌍



سلام إلى الوطن وقادته.. سلام إلى كل من حمل طموح زايد في قلبه ووجّه أنظاره نحونا في الفضاء..



الحلم أصبح حقيقة والمسيرة مستمرّة 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/KUpP8zzpdj — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) March 8, 2023

“Sharing with you my first views of Earth from the Cupola Observational Module aboard the ISS. The further we journey from Earth, the more we realize just how precious it is. Let us cherish and preserve this incredible planet we call home,” Al Neyadi tweeted.

أشارككم هذه اللحظات التي أشاهد فيها الأرض لأول مرة من وحدة المراقبة "كوبولا" على متن محطة الفضاء الدولية.. كلما ابتعدنا عن الأرض نراها أجمل.. وندرك أكثر أهمية الحفاظ عليها.. pic.twitter.com/p1j1SIoytC — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) March 9, 2023

On Tuesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, held a live video call with Sultan Al Neyadi and congratulated the latter on his safe arrival at the ISS. He also praised the international achievements made by the UAE.

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi made history on March 2 by becoming the first Arab to join a long-term space mission that will last six months as part of SpaceX’s crew.

The mission is a historic landmark for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavor, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, carried the Emirati astronaut along with two NASA astronauts, Mission Commander Stephen Bowen, Pilot Warren Hoburg, and Roscosmos Cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.