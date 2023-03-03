Watch: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi enters International Space Station

Abu Dhabi: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who has been navigating in the universe with his Crew-6 mates over the last 24 hours, has entered the International Space Station (ISS) — his new home for the next six months.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) shared a video clip of the moment Sultan Al Neyadi entered the space station and wrote, “A moment etched in history! Astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi enters the International Space Station to begin the longest Arab space mission in history that will last 6 months.#UAE2Space #TheLongestArabSpaceMission.”

Sultan Al Neyadi after reaching International Space Station (ISS), thanked his family, the UAE leadership, MBRSC and the entire UAE gathering as a big family. He added, “The UAE, in cooperation with international partners, is helping in pushing the boundaries of science for the benefit of humanity…Go Dragon, Go SpaceX!”

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule arrived safely at the International Space Station (ISS) Friday morning, carrying two American astronauts— Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, Russian astronaut Andrey Fedyaev and an Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.

On Thursday, Falcon 9 missile, which includes the Emirati astronaut, was launched on the longest Arab mission into space, and the Dragon spacecraft’s separation from the missile was successful.

After the launch of the rocket carrying the Dragon vehicle was postponed Monday, February 27, the American SpaceX made a second attempt to launch, Thursday, and that operation was successful, and the mission is scheduled to last six months.

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center had previously said in February, that Al Neyadi will conduct more than 19 advanced research experiments in 10 different fields, in cooperation with NASA, other partners and selected Emirati universities.

MBRSC pointed out that once Al Neyadi arrives at the International Space Station (ISS), he will have an extensive schedule of experiments, and a specific time for direct contact with various agencies, universities and schools, as he will make 13 direct calls and 10 radio communications.

It explained that the mission is part of the 69th mission that is likely to install the last parts of the “iROSA” devices aboard the International Space Station.

In July 2020, the UAE launched the first Arab space mission to explore Mars, through the Hope probe, which was launched from the “Tanegashima” space centre in Japan.

In February 2021, the UAE succeeded in placing the Hope prove in the orbit of Mars after a seven-month journey, thus becoming the first Arab country to reach the Red Planet.