SpaceX Crew-6 mission launch called off two minutes before

Abu Dhabi: The launch of SpaceX Crew-6 mission from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida to the International Space Station (ISS) was scrapped 2.5 minutes before the liftoff on Monday.

“Today’s #Crew6 launch has been scrubbed due to an issue with ground systems,” NASA posted on Twitter.

“Unfavourable weather on February 28 makes the next launch attempt at 12.34am ET on March 2, pending resolution of the technical issue,” NASA added.

.@NASA and @SpaceX scrubbed today's launch of the #Crew6 mission to the @Space_Station due to a ground systems issue.



Unfavorable weather on Feb.28 makes the next launch attempt 12:34am ET March 2, pending resolution of the technical issue.https://t.co/jiUq3jNH7S — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) February 27, 2023

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC), in cooperation with the US Space Agency “NASA” and the “SpaceX” control room, announced that the “Falcon 9” missile had been emptied of fuel to conduct the necessary examination.

The center added that the launch of the flight has been postponed until further notice.

وكالة ناسا تعلن تأجيل إطلاق مهمة CREW-6 إلى محطة الفضاء الدولية وسيتم تحديد موعد جديد للمهمة #وام pic.twitter.com/hyAXKXPiX3 — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) February 27, 2023

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, conveyed a message of support to Sultan Al Neyadi after his high-profile mission to the International Space Station was postponed.

The launch has been postponed, yet our ambitions remain high. Wishing a safe and successful mission to Emirati astronaut @Astro_Alneyadi and the entire Crew-6 team. #ZayedAmbition pic.twitter.com/OAIpyx9lFD — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) February 27, 2023

لقطات مباشرة لطاقم CREW6 من ضمنهم رائد الفضاء الإماراتي سلطان النيادي#أطول_مهمة_فضائية_في_تاريخ_العرب pic.twitter.com/z3oLnd4pTX — قناة أبوظبي (@abudhabitv) February 27, 2023

Earlier on Monday, Sultan Al Neyadi bid Earth farewell in a tweet as he prepares to blast-off.

“On this planet, I leave behind everyone I love and take off to space … I leave behind a country that has forged its way to stars and lit its path with Zayed’s ambition,” Sultan Al Neyadi tweeted.

On this planet, I leave behind everyone I love and take off to space.. 🚀



I leave behind a country that has forged its way to stars and lit its path with Zayed’s Ambition.. 🇦🇪



I leave you all behind until we meet again from space..



Your brother, Sultan Al Neyadi. pic.twitter.com/vgbTNXlSvj — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) February 27, 2023

“A towering tribute to an out-of-this-world achievement. Congratulations to Sultan AlNeyadi on his upcoming space mission,” Emaar Dubai tweeted.

#برج_خليفة يضيء احتفالاً برائد الفضاء الإماراتي، سلطان النيادي، الذي ينطلق في أطول مهمة للرواد العرب!



A towering tribute to an out-of-this-world achievement. Congratulations to Sultan Al Neyadi on his upcoming space mission! #BurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/b4N0czLkvI — Emaar Dubai (@emaardubai) February 26, 2023

SpaceX Crew 6 mission to space is the first long-term mission for Arab astronauts, as Sultan Al Neyadi and his companions will spend a long 6-month mission at the International Space Station, in which they will conduct about 19 scientific experiments within 4,000 hours.

The mission, in which UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will participate, was scheduled to launch at 6:45 GMT (10:45 am UAE time) from Complex No. 39A at Cape Canaveral Base at the Kennedy Space Center, aboard the Falcon 9 rocket.