ASUS launches new desktops with optimised performance in India

New Delhi: Taiwanese tech giant ASUS on Wednesday launched two desktops powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors with optimised performance for consumers in India.

Starting at Rs 54,990 and Rs 65,990, ASUS A3 series desktops – A3202 and A3402 is available for users across online and offline stores, according to an official report.

“As the hybrid work model takes the lead today, we aim to introduce solutions that perfectly blend with the contemporary lifestyle offering style, performance, and productivity,” Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.

The new desktops can be utilised as an immersive external display for laptops, consoles, or other supporting devices with the integrated HDMI-in port or even as another external display.

Moreover, the desktops come with up to 512GB SSD and an additional slot for a standard 2.5-inch SSD/HDD.

Also, the desktops come equipped with Built-in Array microphones (with Alexa).

Meanwhile, earlier this month, ASUS launched its 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop called ‘Zenbook 17 Fold OLED’ in India.

The laptop comes equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processor designed with 10 cores (two performance cores and eight efficiency cores) clocking up to 4.7 max frequency to handle all tasks at ease.