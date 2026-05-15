“We went back to the time when schools and colleges were out and everyone chilled in summer camps, open courtyards, or beachside lounges. That particular memory guided the curation of the Summer Edition 2026,” says Chef Ruby Islam, Head of Product & Innovation at Manam Chocolate.

In Hyderabad, Manam Chocolate’s ‘A Summer Somewhere’—Summer Edition 2026 might have put mangoes centre stage, but it is the chef’s memories and the nostalgic sentiments behind it that make it shine. Running from May 15 to July 15, 2026, the expansive offering is a sensory map of the past, where flavour serves as a way to travel across time and different versions of oneself.

Siasat.com recently sat down to have a taste of these memories, moving through a selection of dishes served across diverse formats- iced, churned, poured and plated.

Sipping on sunshine at Manam Chocolate

The beverage offerings are a chilled exploration of street-side favourites and afternoon refreshments. For Chef Ruby, these drinks are a direct lineage to her own home, where aamras was an essential summer staple. The Milk Chocolate Mango Shake is a thick, creamy tribute to this tradition, churning together aamras-style mango with signature 45% Milk Chocolate and a vanilla biscuit crumble. Siasat.com also recommends trying the Mango Jasmine Iced Chocolate, which draws from the familiar scent of temple flowers mingling with ripe fruit, utilizing oat mylk chocolate to bring out a slight nuttiness. The menu also includes the Guava Chilli Iced Chocolate, Kokum Iced Chocolate, and the Mango Dark Iced Chocolate.

Manam Chocolate’s Summer Beverage offerings (Image Source: Special Arrangement)

The Summer Cafe

From the beverage offerings, we were presented with the savoury options of Manam Chocolate’s Summer Edition 2026. While few options, it has managed to channel the spirit of long, sunlit days spent by the seaside. It prioritises crunchy textures and the interplay of salty and sweet flavours. A standout is the Mango Avocado Toast, which features toasted sourdough brushed with housemade Avakai chilly oil and topped with sliced Banganapalli mango over a buttery avocado mash. Equally impressive is the Prawn and Mango Salsa, featuring prawns that are coated in rawa and crisped before being topped with a citrusy avocado mash and sweet mango salsa. The Raw Mango & Papaya Salad rounds out the unique flavours.

(Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

The sweet geography: Desserts, ice cream, and sundaes

Last came the desserts, and Chef Ruby’s personal history is most evident in this selection. Here, she drew inspiration from the bakeries and ice cream parlours of her childhood. Tapping into the memory of relishing Bombay’s popular wafer ice cream sandwiches, she curated three Ice Cream Sandwiches. Must try? The Malt & Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich, made with malt cookies and 43% Malt Milk Chocolate ice cream, and the Cherry & Vanilla, which pairs tart cherry compote and mascarpone gelato between dark chocolate cookies.

Ice cream sandwiches (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

The nostalgia continues with the Pineapple Coconut Lamington, a nod to the fruit sponges of old city bakeries featuring soft coconut sponge and tangy pineapple compote, and the Tropical Summer, which features a mango caramel centre with coconut mousse, sponge, and mascarpone on a sable base.

The expansive collection also features the Mango Summer Sundae, Mango Custard Tart, Mango Saffron Tres Leches, Guava Chilli Soft Serve, and the Mango & Citrus ice cream sandwich.

Pineapple Coconut Lamington (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

Available at Manam Chocolate’s experiential locations in Hyderabad and New Delhi, the edition offers a nostalgic escape priced between Rs. 300 and Rs. 900.