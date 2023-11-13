At least 11,180 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza

Out of the total deaths, 4,609 were children and 3,100 were women, with more than 28,000 others injured.

Palestinians mourn relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in front of the morgue in Deir el-Balah on November 6, 2023. Photo: AP

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has climbed to 11,180 since the conflict started on October 7, an official has said.

Out of the total deaths, 4,609 were children and 3,100 were women, with more than 28,000 others injured, said Ismail Al-Thawabteh, Director of the Gaza government’s media office, in a press conference at Shifa Medical Complex.

Al-Thawabteh added that 22 hospitals and 49 health centres have ceased operations in Gaza due to Israeli attacks and a shortage of fuel needed to operate power generators, Xinhua news agency reported.

He accused Israel of launching strikes on the intensive care unit, surgery building, and maternity ward of the Shifa Medical Complex, calling for an urgent global effort to halt the fighting in Gaza and to bring in all humanitarian supplies including fuel to the Gazan people.

The latest round of the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating the Israeli territory, while Israel responded with airstrikes, ground operations, and punitive measures that included a siege on the Gaza Strip. 

