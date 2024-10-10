At least 16 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

Separately, four Palestinian youths were reported killed in Nablus, West Bank.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 10th October 2024 10:46 am IST
At least 16 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
Representative Image

Gaza: At least 16 Palestinian civilians, including women and children, were killed and dozens injured today in an Israeli airstrike targeting a hospital sheltering displaced families in Jabalia, northern Gaza.

The Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia received the casualties following the strike, which hit the Yemen Al-Saeed hospital’s courtyard where civilians had taken refuge.

Separately, four Palestinian youths were reported killed in Nablus, West Bank, when Israeli special forces fired on their vehicle late Wednesday

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 10th October 2024 10:46 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button