At least 19 killed in Israeli strikes in south, northeast Lebanon

At least 19 people were killed and 35 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in southern and northeastern Lebanon on Tuesday, October 22.

The strikes targeted Nabatiyeh and Bint Jbeil districts in Nabatiyeh Governorate, Sidon city in South Governorate, and Baalbek and Hermel districts in Baalbek-Hermel Governorate, the Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Israeli military also conducted airstrikes on Laylaki, Borj El Brajneh, and Haret Hreik in southern Beirut suburb, a stronghold for Hezbollah, also known as Dahieh.

Israel has launched a massive air campaign in Lebanon since September 23, targeting Hezbollah targets, displacing over 1.34 million people.

The aerial campaign intensifies a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since its offensive on the Gaza Strip.

At least 2,546 people have been killed and more than 11,860 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since October 7, 2023, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.