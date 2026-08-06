At least 30 Yemen troops killed in Houthi attacks

Sanaa: Houthi rebel attacks Thursday, August 6, in central and eastern Yemen killed at least 30 government troops and wounded at least 50 others, Yemeni government officials said.

The assaults hit camps for forces of the internationally recognized government in the provinces of Marib and Hadhramaut, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The attacks were a major escalation since a de facto truce in Yemen in April 2022 that halted major fighting between the Iranian-backed Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition, which backs the internationally recognised government.

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Yemen’s army reported attacks by the Houthis on its camps, leaving dead and wounded among troops, but it didn’t provide a death toll.

The Houthis didn’t comment on the attack, but said that a statement would be released shortly on a “major” military operation, without elaborating.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital of Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government into exile in Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened months later and has been battling the rebels since 2015 to try and restore the internationally recognised government to power. However, the war has turned into a stalemated proxy conflict with neither side winning.