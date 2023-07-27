At least 5 killed as rains continue to wreak havoc in Telangana

Hyderabad: At least five people have been killed over the last few days in rain-related incidents as heavy downpour plummeted the state. The IMD had sounded red alert in nine districts, including Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Pedappally, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar and Warangal.

Two teenage sisters — Swathi, 19, and Anusha,16 — lost their lives after they were washed away by an overflowing stream in Mahabubnagar on Tuesday, July 25.

On Wednesday, July 26, a young man died after accidentally slipping into the Sabitham Waterfalls in Peddapalli district. The deceased was identified as Venkatesh, 22, from Karimnagar.

In Manthani area, 19 people were rescued after they were stranded in the Maneru River due to a sudden increase in river flow. In Mulugu district, about 80 trekkers were rescued by disaster relief teams after they got stuck in Muthyaladhara, the highest waterfall in the state.

The Mulugu superintendent of police tweeted about the rescue operations, ensuring everyone was brought to safety.

“Rescue work has been completed. Total 80 stranded tourists were rescued. We verified with every group and no one is left behind now. They have been given water biscuit lemon rice and medical services. One boy got minor scorpion bite and he has been treated,” the Mulugu SP tweeted.

Another innocent life was lost in Bhadradri Kothagudem district after a woman, who was trying to cross the gushing water lost her balance and swept away.

In Nizamabad district, a toddler was electrocuted after he came in touch with a live wire. According to police, Srithik’s mother Ramya was drying clothes on a wet wire. Sritik was in her arms when both mother and son were knocked down. While the baby died on the spot, Ramya survived with injuries.

The NDRF, SDRF and Fire Service teams have been put on readiness to take up any rescue and relief measures in case of any emergency. A special control room ( 7997950008, 7997959782, 040-23450779) to monitor the flood situation has been set up in the state secretariat.

No casualties in Hyderabad?

No deaths were reported in Hyderabad, the director of EVDM, GHMC Prakash Reddy said. However, a man died after a tin sheet fell on him as he was taking shelter from the rain in Abids area of the city on Monday, July 24.

Danger not yet diminished

Special chief secretary of the irrigation department Rajat Kumar issued a flood warning in Adilabad, Warangal, and Khammam districts. Special operational teams have been deployed in as many as 19 territorial areas.

A second danger alert has been issued in Bhadrachalam district, where the flow of floodwater poses a risk to the town. Heavy motors are used to tackle the continuous water flow while two helicopters are on standby to assist in emergencies.

On another note, the results of Mission Kakatiya are evident, with around 46,000 ponds across the state now filled with rainfall, as highlighted by the Special Chief Secretary of Irrigation, Rajat Kumar. However, approximately 100 ponds still require attention, as they remain covered with mud.

The Kadem project, which witnessed an overflow earlier in the day, reported a slight decrease in water level.

Finally some relief to the vehicles as officials allowed to pass Katakshapur tank. Heavy downpour reported in Warangal, Mulugu & Nizambad districts. #Telangana #Rains Mulugu/Warangal. Telangana. pic.twitter.com/3Ym9S08t57 — Sowmith Yakkati (@sowmith7) July 26, 2023

MLA Rekha Naik & other officials run away from #Kadem project after they realize that it is dangerous today morning. While project capacity is 700 ft, it is filled to 699.5 ft. Officials tried to open all 18 gates but 4 didn’t work! #NirmalDist #TelanganaRains #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/27AQxZJ6FH — Revathi (@revathitweets) July 27, 2023

Army helicopter rescued six persons were trapped in Morancha stream in Nainpaka in Bhupalpally district. #TelanganaRains @XpressHyderabad pic.twitter.com/CR7fensuwG — V.V. Balakrishna-TNIE (@balaexpressTNIE) July 27, 2023

Scary video from inside a lorry / truck in which waters have come in… driver / helper said to be stranded on highway in #BhupalpallyJayshankar district where water has risen several feet; villagers, truck drivers etc in fear, waiting for rescue @ndtv @ndtvindia #TelanganaRains pic.twitter.com/aYLswXMJu6 — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) July 27, 2023

Never seen #Kazipet Railway Station this way where tracks are filled with water up to 2 feet. #TelanganaRains #TelanganaFloods pic.twitter.com/OvGBA1EjLF — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) July 27, 2023

The #Moranchapalle village in Jayashankar #Bhupalpally dist, has been completely marooned, due to flash #floods caused by the overflowing Morancha stream, floodwaters entered houses and villagers awaiting for help at rooftops.#Telangana #BeSafe#TelanganaRains #TelanganaFloods pic.twitter.com/K7wzbiyETq — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 27, 2023