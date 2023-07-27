Hyderabad records nearly 300 percent excess rainfall in past one-week

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, which has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days, has recorded nearly 300 percent excess rainfall in the past one week.

As per the data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Hyderabad saw 299 percent excess rain from July 19 to 26, 2023.

The cumulative rainfall in the city during the current South-West (SW) Monsoon reached 399.1 mm against the normal level of 260.5 mm, i.e., a deviation of 53 percent.

In last year’s entire SW Monsoon, rain of 742.9 mm was recorded in Hyderabad against the normal of 562.1 mm, i.e., a 32 percent deviation was recorded.

Currently, the level of rainfall in the present SW Monsoon season in Hyderabad is just 163 mm less than the normal rainfall for the entire season that spans from June 1 to September 30.

The Telangana state’s average cumulative rainfall during SW Monsoon reached 530.2 mm against the normal level of 329.3 mm, i.e., a deviation of 61 percent.

In last year’s entire SW Monsoon, a rainfall of 1098.8 mm was recorded in Telangana against the normal of 721.2 mm, i.e., a 52 percent deviation was recorded.

Due to the past week-long rainfall, the rain in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, which were in deficit, has turned to surplus.