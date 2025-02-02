At least 50 patients from Gaza enter Egypt via Rafah crossing

Cairo: Fifty patients from the Gaza Strip entered Egypt on Saturday through the Rafah crossing, the only link between the Palestinian enclave and Egypt, Egypt’s state-run Nile TV reported.

They are the first group of Gazan patients entering Egypt via the crossing for medical treatment since last May.TV footage showed the patients entering the Egyptian side of the crossing one by one and boarding ambulances waiting at the border.

An Egyptian Red Crescent source told Xinhua news agency earlier on Saturday that 30 well-equipped ambulances were stationed at the Egyptian side of the crossing to transport the patients to hospitals in the cities of Sheikh Zuweid, Arish, and Suez. Some patients will be sent to the Egyptian capital Cairo after their condition is assessed.

The patients will be assigned to departments of orthopedics, burns, general surgery, and pediatrics in designated hospitals for treatment, the source added.

📹 وزارة الصحة بغزة: جانب من إخلاء الدفعة الأولى من المرضى والجرحى عبر معبر رفح بعد إعلان وقف إطلاق النار في القطاع#وقف_إطلاق_النار_في_غزة pic.twitter.com/w4GUhqcIsB — ساحات – عاجل 🇵🇸 (@Sa7atPlBreaking) February 1, 2025

The Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza has been a key gateway for delivering relief supplies donated by Egypt, other countries, and international organisations.

On January 19, the Rafah crossing was reopened from the Egyptian side as part of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Since May 2024, the Palestinian side of the crossing has been controlled by Israel, which had blocked its operation until the recent ceasefire agreement.

On Friday. thousands of people had gathered near the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, the only channel linking Egypt with the Gaza Strip, to express opposition to the displacement of Palestinians.

State-run Nile TV showed protestors waving Egyptian and Palestinian flags and raising placards that read “no to displacement.”

مشاهد لموكب نقل الدفعة الأولى من المرضى من قطاع غزة إلى الخارج عبر معبر رفح بعد إعادة فتحه يوم أمس. pic.twitter.com/4u44wI4Ftr — القسطل الإخباري (@AlQastalps) February 1, 2025

The protestors included political figures from the Egyptian parliament and citizens who shouted chants of rejection of calls to relocate Palestinians from their land to Egypt and Jordan.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump insisted that Egypt and Jordan will comply with his controversial proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to the two countries.

“They will do it … We do a lot for them, and they’re going to do it,” Trump told reporters when asked if he would consider measures to pressure Cairo and Amman to accept his plan.

On Wednesday, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said the displacement of Palestinians is an act of “injustice,” in which Egypt will not participate, Xinhua news agency reported.