At least 500 children killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

As the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas entered its seventh day on Friday, October 13, at least 500 Palestinian children have been killed in the Gaza Strip.

In Gaza, the health ministry said at least 1,572 Palestinians have been killed, including 276 women and 6,612 citizens wounded due to Israeli attacks.

World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday issued a statement warning that the health system in the Gaza Strip is at a breaking point.

“Time is running out to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe if fuel and life-saving health and humanitarian supplies cannot be urgently delivered to the Gaza Strip amidst the complete blockade,” WHO says.

It calls for the immediate establishment of a humanitarian corridor.

Israeli army warns 1.1 million Palestinians in northern Gaza to evacuate within 24 hours

The UN has announced that the Israeli military has instructed 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza to relocate to the south within 24 hours.

“The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

“The United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation,” he said.

More than 338,000 displaced in Gaza: UN

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has reported that over 423,000 individuals have been compelled to evacuate their homes in the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 220,000 people, including displaced individuals, sought shelter in 92 UNRWA-run schools.

The UN’s World Food Program called the situation in Gaza “devastating” after Israel halted the delivery of food, water, fuel, and electricity. They also prevented the entry of supplies from Egypt.

“Without electricity, hospitals risk turning into morgues,” warned Fabrizio Carboni, regional director of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

When power runs out, it puts “newborns in incubators and elderly patients on oxygen at risk. Kidney dialysis stops, and X-rays can’t be taken,” he said.

UN reports 13 hospitals in Gaza are only partially operational due to fuel and medical supply shortages, and water shortages for over 650,000 people.

So far, 6,000 bombs have been dropped on Gaza, the Israeli army said on Thursday evening, October 12.

There are fears that illegal white phosphorus, which causes “nasty burns”, was used in the offensive, Human Rights Watch said.

The war began on Saturday, October 7, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, including women, children, and the elderly, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

On the Israeli side, at least 1,300 people have been killed, including 257 soldiers and 3,300 wounded.

At least 150 hostages seized by Hamas militants from southern Israel since Saturday, October 7. Among them are women, children and the elderly.