At least 621 Arbaeen pilgrims hospitalised after chlorine leak in Iraq

Baghdad: At least 621 Arbaeen pilgrims in Iraq were treated for respiratory distress after a chlorine gas leak from a water treatment station on the route between Najaf and Karbala, the Ministry of Health announced.

In its statement on Sunday, August 10, the ministry confirmed that all affected individuals received prompt medical care and were discharged in good health. It praised the rapid and efficient response of doctors, ambulance crews, and civil defence teams, who managed the emergency with high professionalism.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage marks the end of a 40-day mourning period for Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who was killed alongside his companions in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. The commemoration is among the largest religious gatherings in the world, drawing millions of Shiite worshippers each year. Many undertake the journey on foot from across Iraq and neighbouring countries to reach Karbala, where Hussein’s shrine is located. This year, mourning ceremonies will peak on the night of August 14-15.

Iraq continues to face frequent accidents linked to ageing infrastructure and poor enforcement of safety standards, leading to incidents such as industrial leaks, fires, and building collapses.