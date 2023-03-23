Atif Aslam blessed with baby girl on first day of Ramzan

Karachi: Popular Pakistani singer who has amassed a huge fan following across borders because of his unique voice is over the moon currently as he is blessed with a baby girl on the first day of Ramzan. Atif Aslam and his wife, Sara Bharwana welcomed their first child baby boy in December 2021 earlier. The couple welcomed the second child on the 23rd of March, 2023.

‘Tu Jaane Na’ singer announced that he has become the father of a baby girl on his Instagram handle by posting a picture of his little angel. He informed in his post that both Sara and the baby are fine and also revealed the name of the newborn.

The caption of Atif’s Instagram post reads, ”Finally, the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived.. Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers.. Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam …23/03/2023 #ramadan.”

The singer wished ‘Ramzan Mubarak’ to his fans on behalf of his newborn baby girl who has been named Halima Atif Aslam. Moments after posting the picture of Halima Atif, netizens flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

One user wrote, Congratulations Sir. May Allah bless her a good and healthy life. Ameen. Another user commented, “huge huge huge congratulations 🙂 what a great news … what a beautiful blessing month it is … so happy for u … may god bless her always Lil halima atif aslam is just the cutest Mashallah … wishing for all the happiness for u n ur family rockstar …”

A third user commented, “Ramadan Mubarak Love @atifaslam to you and your family also, it’s the best gift of Allah to you and your family in this divine month of Ramadan Right.”

Check out the picture of Atif Aslam’s baby girl below