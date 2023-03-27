Atiq Ahmed brought to Prayagraj amidst tight security

The UP Police will produce him before a Prayagraj court in connection with a 2007 kidnapping case on Tuesday.

Prayagraj: Mafia don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad was brought to Naini jail on Monday evening amidst tight security.

Atiq Ahmed’s brother Ashraf has also been brought to Naini jail from Bareilly for court hearing.

Both the brothers have been kept in separate barracks and will be under constant surveillance by CCTV cameras that will be monitored by the police headquarters in Lucknow.

According to police sources, the police team, had left Ahmedabad on Sunday evening and the convoy travelled for over 24 hours before reaching Prayagraj.

