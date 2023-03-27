Atiq Ahmed’s brother Ashraf brought to Naini Jail in UP’s Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Gangster-politician Khalid Azim alias Ashraf was brought to the Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh Monday evening amid tight security arrangements, hours after his brother Atiq Ahmed was escorted to the prison from Gujarat.

Ashraf and Atiq will be produced before a court on Tuesday, when it is likely to pass an order in a 17-year-old kidnapping case against them.

Ashraf, lodged in the Bareilly District Jail since July 2020, was brought to the Naini Central Jail Monday evening amid tight security arrangements, officials said. A police team accompanying him left Bareilly for Prayagraj Monday morning.

Also Read Atiq Ahmed brought to Prayagraj amidst tight security

Atiq Ahmed was brought to the jail in Prayagraj from a prison in Gujarat. The police cavalcade bringing him reached the Naini Jail at 5.30 pm on Monday.

The brothers are named in several criminal cases, including the recent Umesh Pal murder case, police said.