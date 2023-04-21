Atiq Ahmed’s killers are ‘illegitimate sons’ of Godse: Owaisi

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen ( AIMMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi once again fumed against the murder of gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmad in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi termed the killers as the illegitimate children of Nathuram Godse.

“The people who killed Atiq are illegitimate sons of Nathuram Godse. Since Godse also killed Gandhi and these people are kin of Godse. They are now in UP police custody. These are terrorists and they run a terror module. They might kill more people,” Owaisi said.

#WATCH उन्होंने(अतीक अहमद और उसके भाई पर गोली चलाने वाले) कहा कि हम मशहूर होना चाहते थे। ये मशहूर होना नहीं है, ये वो ग्रुप है जिसे हम टेरर सेल कहते हैं।…हम पूछना चाहते हैं कि उनपर UAPA क्यों नहीं लगा? उन्हें 8 लाख का हथियार किसने दिया? आप याद रखो कि ये आतंकवादी हैं, ये…

Owaisi also targeted the UP government for not taking strict action against the accused, and the sources behind their weapons.

“Why didn’t government invoke UAPA against the three accused? who gave them automatic weapons worth Rs 8 lakh. They are radicalized and walking in the footsteps of Godse.” Owaisi said.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three men, who were disguised as journalists in Prayagraj. The three accused also chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ while shooting Atiq and his brother at point-blank range.

The duo was killed when police were taking them for a medical check-up at Colvin Hospital in the city.

A day earlier to the killings, Atiq Ahmed’s son was killed by the UP special task force (STF) in an encounter in the Jhansi district.