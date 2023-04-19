Atiq Ahmed’s shooters to be presented before Prayagraj Court, police to seek remand

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 19th April 2023 10:10 am IST
Plea in SC for independent committee probe into killings of Atiq, Ashraf
Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed

Prayagraj: Gangster Atiq Ahmed’s shooters will be presented before the CGM court in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Wednesday where the Special Investigation Team has filed an application in the court seeking remand for questioning for all three accused.

The police have sought their custody by filing an application with the Chief Magistrate and have asked for 14 days of custodial remand.

Security was increased while taking them to the court due to the incident which occurred on April 15 night when Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed in police presence while being taken for medical checkup.

The media is being kept away from the accused.

Earlier, the three assailants were shifted from Prayagraj’s Naini Central Jail to the Pratapgarh district jail on Monday.

“All three shooters, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari, are under threat of attack behind bars, owing to which they have been shifted to a high-security cell and are kept under CCTV surveillance,” official sources said.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by men posing as press persons on Saturday night while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. Both the gangsters collapsed on the spot after they were shot at nearly point-blank range.

The three shooters, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari were sent to 14-day judicial custody by the district court on April 16.

On April 16, the last rites of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf took place at a family graveyard in the Kasari Masari area of Prayagraj.

