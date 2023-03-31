Atiq conviction: Judge, lawyers & ex-minister get additional security

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the security of special judge Dinesh Chandra Shukla, former minister Sidharth Nath Singh and Umesh Pal’s lawyers in Prayagraj.

This comes two days after an MP /MLA court sentenced gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and two aides to life imprisonment in the Umesh Pal abduction case.

Police teams have been deployed outside the homes of Umesh Pal’s lawyers, senior police officials confirmed.

Former UP Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, a second-term MLA from Atiq’s former stronghold of Allahabad West seat, has also been given additional security.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Siddharth Nath Singh had performed ‘bhoomi pujan’ on December 26, 2021 for construction of flats for the poor on prime land freed from Atiq Ahmed’s illegal possession at Lukerganj in Prayagraj.

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) is constructing the flats.