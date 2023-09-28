Atishi blames BJP for poor condition of MCD schools in Delhi

Meanwhile, Praveen Shankar, a spokesperson for the BJP's Delhi unit, alleged that Atishi had misbehaved with the school staff during her inspection.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th September 2023 10:00 pm IST
Delhi Education Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Thursday blamed “mismanagement” by the BJP during its 15-year tenure in the MCD for the “poor condition” of schools run by the civic body.

Inspecting a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school in the Nizamuddin area, Atishi pointed to negligence in its maintenance and issued an ultimatum to the principal to address the issue.

“The school principal has been granted a week’s time to resolve the problem or face suspension,” Atishi said.

Attributing the “dismal” state of MCD schools to the BJP’s 15 years of “mismanagement” in the civic body, the Delhi minister alleged that the party worked only to “deteriorate” their condition.

“Delhi Minister Atishi’s conduct not only affects school staff but also has a psychological impact on students. Despite her academic achievements, Atishi’s actions show a lack of respect for teachers, whom we traditionally consider gurus,” he alleged in a statement.

