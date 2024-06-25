Atishi’s hunger strike over water scarcity has ended after hospitalisation: AAP

Atishi is now admitted to the ICU and tests are being conducted, so the indefinite hunger strike has been stopped, he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 25th June 2024 11:47 am IST
Atishi
AAP leader Atishi taken to LNJP Hospital (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Atishi ended her indefinite fast over the water scarcity in the national capital after she was hospitalised early Tuesday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

At a press conference here, Singh said Atishi’s health deteriorated after being on fast for nearly five days. Her blood sugar level dropped to 36 mg/dL and she was admitted to the LNJP Hospital around 3.45 am, he added.

The MP said doctors insisted on her hospitalisation and even warned that her life could be in peril.

MS Education Academy

Atishi is now admitted to the ICU and tests are being conducted, so the indefinite hunger strike has been stopped, he said.

Also Read
AAP leader Atishi’s health deteriorates due to indefinite hunger strike

The AAP MP said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide Delhi with its rightful share of water from Haryana. The issue will also be raised by AAP and its political allies, he added.

In the last three weeks, Delhi’s share in the Yamuna was reduced by Haryana by 100 MGD. However, it has started increasing over the last two days and the shortfall is only 90 MGD now, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 25th June 2024 11:47 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button