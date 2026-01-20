Atlee, Priya announce 2nd pregnancy: ‘Our home is about to get even cozier’

Mumbai: Ace filmmaker Atlee and his better half Priya are expecting their second child together.

Sharing the good news with the netizens, the two took to Instagram and dropped a string of lovely pictures of Atlee, Priya, and their son Meer from what seemed to be a family photoshoot.

Priya was seen flaunting her baby bump in the joint post captioned, “Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes ! We are pregnant again…Need all your blessings , love and prayers…With love…Atlee , Priya , Meer , Becky , Yuki , chocki , Coffee and Goofy (sic)”.

Reacting to the post, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, “So so beautiful. Congratulations my beautiful mama”.

Keerthy Suresh added, “Congratulations my Darlingssss…Sending lots of love from Nyke and Keny!!”

Many others also flooded the comment section with lovely wishes for the parents to be.

The couple announced their first pregnancy back in December 2022, after eight years of being married.

Making the exciting announcement, Atlee and Priya shared adorable couple pictures on social media and wrote, “Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love Wit love Atlee & @priyaatlee…Pc by @mommyshotsbyamrita.”

They welcomed their son, Meer, on January 31, 2023.

For those who do not know, Atlee and Priya dated each other for several years before they finally tied the knot in 2014 in a traditional ceremony attended by close friends and family from the film industry.

On the professional front, Atlee has joined forces with Allu Arjun for a much hyped project tentatively referred to as “AA22 X A6”.

Going by the grapevine, AA will be essaying four characters in his next — that of a grandfather, father, and two sons in the film.

The reports further suggest that the drama will revolve around the theme of two parallel universes. However, none of these details has received any official confirmation.