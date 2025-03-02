Atlee’s shocking fee demand stuns the film industry!

Hyderabad: Atlee is now one of the top directors in India. His Bollywood debut Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan was a huge success, making over Rs. 1000 crore at the box office. Fans love his style, and everyone is waiting for his next big film.

Atlee’s Next Plan – From Salman Khan to Allu Arjun

Atlee first planned a film with Salman Khan, but it got canceled due to high costs. Now, he is focusing on a film with South Indian superstar Allu Arjun. Fans are excited, but there is a big problem.

Atlee’s Rs 100 Crore Fee Shocks Producers

Reports say Atlee is asking for Rs 100 crore as his salary. Usually, only top actors get such a big amount. Producers are surprised and not sure if they should pay so much.

Allu Arjun has also raised his fees after Pushpa 2 became a huge hit. This makes the total budget of the film very high, and producers are worried about the cost.

Some producers from South India were interested at first, but now they are stepping back because of the huge budget. Even though the film could be a big hit, investing so much money is risky.

What’s Next for Atlee?

Atlee believes he is worth Rs. 100 crore, but producers are unsure. With streaming platforms and TV rights not making as much money as before, they are careful about spending too much.