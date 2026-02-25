ATM van driver arrested in Hyderabad for fleeing with Rs 56 lakh

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police arrested an ATM van driver accused of fleeing with nearly Rs 56 lakh while cash was being loaded into an Axis Bank ATM at Gopanpalli.

The accused, Badigere Ajith Kumar alias Shiva (34), allegedly drove away with the ATM cash van when security personnel were inside replenishing money in the machine.

According to police, he later removed the trunk box containing the cash, abandoned the vehicle at Nallagandla, and fled from the location.

Also Read Telangana inter exams 2026 to begin today

Investigation revealed that the accused broke open the cash trunk at a lodge and escaped across multiple cities in an attempt to evade arrest. Police recovered Rs 34.90 lakh from him. He has been sent to judicial remand.

Authorities also stated that action will be initiated against Sangam Security Agency under the Private Security Agencies Regulation Act (PSARA).