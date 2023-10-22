Atmosphere is on our side; Us – 5, Them – 0, says confident Kharge

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday asserted that his party will form government in all five states after the November Assembly elections and also took a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is seeking votes on his name instead of his party or Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh.

#WATCH | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says, "The atmosphere is in our favour. We will win all the five states. Us-5, Them-0. This is the situation today. But everyone makes an effort. They too are making efforts. I find it laughable that he (PM) went to Madhya Pradesh… pic.twitter.com/olyi45kUew — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2023

मोदी सरकार हमेशा सिर्फ़ प्रचार में ही लगी रहती है।



जब उनके ख़िलाफ़ देश में एक माहौल बन रहा है, तब उन्होंने एक आदेश निकाला है कि अफ़सर, अब उनकी सरकार के प्रचार के लिए "रथ प्रभारी" बनेंगे। अब वो सरकारी काम छोड़ कर सरकार की रथ यात्रा निकालेंगे।



इससे पहले फ़ौजियों को भी आदेश दे… pic.twitter.com/MTjCkGK2tP — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 22, 2023

Addressing the media here, Kharge said: “The atmosphere is in our favour. We will win all the five states. Us-5, Them-0. This is the situation today.”

He also emphasised that everyone makes an effort and they too are making efforts.

Commenting on the Prime Minister seeking votes on his name, he said: “I find it laughable that he (PM) went to Madhya Pradesh and said, ‘vote for Modi’ He didn’t take the name of his party or the Chief Minister. And this shows that his image is taking a dent.”

The Congress is eyeing to make a comeback in Madhya Pradesh where elections will be held on November 17 while it is looking to win a second consecutive term in Chhattisgarh (polling in two phases — November 7 and 17) and Rajasthan assembly (November 25).

The party is also campaigning aggressively in Mizoram where polling is due on November 7 and in Telangana where polling is scheduled on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.