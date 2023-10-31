Attack on BRS MP: Telangana police to step up security for candidates, incumbents

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police have decided to review the security of the candidates contesting the November 30 Assembly elections and incumbent legislators from the state and enhance security cover to them based on ‘threat perception’ in the wake of the attack on ruling BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, officials said on Tuesday.

The Commissioners of Police and the police officials in districts have been told to observe and review security of contesting candidates, MLAs and MPs and accordingly step up their security, they said.

“Police have been told to take note of the local situation and ‘threat perception’ and enhance the security of all the contesting candidates as well as MLAs and MPs,” a senior police official told PTI.

The official further said in the wake of the attack on Prabhakar Reddy in Siddipet district on Monday, the District Superintendents of Police and the CPs have been told to review the security and accordingly they will take a decision to strengthen security cover.

Prabhakar Reddy, who has been fielded by BRS from Dubbak Assembly segment was stabbed with a knife allegedly by a 38-year-old man in Siddipet district while he was campaigning. The accused Raju was taken into custody and he was booked on charge of attempt to murder.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who expressed shock over the incident had directed the state Director General of Police to take stringent measures to investigate the incident and ensure the safety of contesting candidates and campaigners during the election period.

It is essential to maintain a peaceful and secure environment for free and fair elections, the Governor had said on Monday.