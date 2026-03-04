Attacks against Iran target global peace and security: Consul General

On February 28, on the eve of Nowruz and on the 10th day of the holy month of Ramzan, the United States and the Zionist regime, in a gross violation of Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, attacked a series of targets, assassinating the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with his family members, chief military commanders and civilians in various cities of our country – a blatant violation of Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The US and Israeli regime’s airstrikes constitute a clear breach of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the UN Charter and represent an unmistakable act of armed aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In response to this aggressive act, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent and legal right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter. The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will utilise all necessary defensive capabilities and measures to counter this criminal aggression and deter hostile actions. Consequently, all bases, facilities and assets of hostile forces in the region are considered legitimate military targets. Iran will exercise this inherent right decisively until the aggression is completely and unequivocally halted.

Direct and indirect responsibility for all consequences resulting from these unlawful actions, including any escalation of tensions, lies with the Israeli and US aggressors. Given the serious and widespread implications of the armed aggression against Iran for regional and international peace and security, the Islamic Republic of Iran underscores the primary responsibility of the United Nations, and particularly the Security Council, to take immediate action in response to the violation of international peace and security resulting from the blatant military aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran urges all UN member states committed to upholding international peace and security to strongly condemn this act of aggression and to take immediate collective action to confront these attacks, which undeniably constitute an unprecedented threat to regional and global peace and security.

(The author, Hameed Ahmadiyeh, is the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad)