Attempt to show strength was worrisome: Pawar on KCR’s motorcade

Pune: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday took exception to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao arriving in Pandharpur town of Maharashtra with a huge motorcade, saying this attempt to “show strength” was worrisome.

Rao, who on Monday visited the famous Vitthal-Rukmini temple at Pandharpur in Solapur district of southern Maharashtra, held a rally at Sarkoli village, some 20 km away, on Tuesday as part of his Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) efforts to expand its base.

Also Read KTR applauds speedy progress of Foxconn plant construction in Hyderabad

He arrived in the state with a motorcade of 600 cars on Monday.

Talking to reporters here, Pawar said if a chief minister of a neighboring state came to offer prayers, there was no reason to object.

“But the attempt to show big strength in terms of number of vehicles was worrisome,” he said.

It would have been better had Rao’s visit focused on enhancing cooperation between the two states, Pawar added.

Asked about Bhagirath Bhalke, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2021 Pandharpur Assembly bypoll on NCP ticket, joining the BRS at the Tuesday’s rally, Pawar said there was no need to worry if an individual left the party.

“After giving ticket to Bhagirath Bhalke, we realized that our choice was wrong, but I do not want to talk about it,” he said.