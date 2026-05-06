Attempt to usurp 30 acre land of Hyderabad Public School: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha has claimed that some senior government leaders who were on the management committee of Hyderabad Public School (HPS) are trying to usurp 30 acres of land belonging to the institution.

She was speaking at a roundtable meeting held at the Somajiguda Press Club on Wednesday, May 6, about the fee hike in schools in Telangana.

Nearly a fortnight ago, a group of parents protested at Ramanthapur’s Hyderabad Public School, stating that fees for primary and secondary classes have been increased by 140 per cent and 84 per cent in the last four years. According to them, fees for Classes 2 to 5 shot up from Rs 84,000 to Rs 2,01,600, and for Classes 6-10, they increased from Rs 1,02,000 to Rs 2,08,000.

Speaking on the issue, Kavitha called the hike “atrocious,” despite it running on government land. She added that there is no documentation or accountability for the donations made by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who is also an alumnus.

Also Read Parents protest against ‘exorbitant’ fee at Hyderabad Public School

“There are several reports of private education increasing fees from 50 to 120 per cent this year. Revanth Reddy, who also holds the education portfolio, is just not bothered,” she said and demanded that the government immediately take cognisance of the matter and warned of a major agitation if it failed to do so.

She suggested appointing a permanent regulatory authority to oversee fees, on the lines of Tamil Nadu, or adopting a Gujarat-like model by imposing a fee ceiling for primary and high school education.

“The government should immediately pass an order directing private schools not to increase fees this year, even by a rupee, compared with the previous academic year,” she said.

She also pointed out the Tirupathi Rao Commission that was appointed during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. Observing that corporate schools were exploiting the weakness of parents by charging exorbitant fees and making education a business, she opined that political leaders supporting such exploitation was not right.